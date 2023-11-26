Saints vs. Falcons Player Props & Odds – Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the venue where the New Orleans Saints will battle the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Check out player props for the Saints' and Falcons' best players in this contest.
Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds
- Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300
More Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derek Carr
|236.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Taysom Hill
|-
|18.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|Juwan Johnson
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Alvin Kamara
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|36.5 (-113)
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|A.T. Perry
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|Tyler Allgeier
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|3.5 (-113)
|Desmond Ridder
|196.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|-
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|Drake London
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-128)
