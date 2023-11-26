At Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, November 26, the New Orleans Saints face the Atlanta Falcons, kicking off at 1:00 PM ET. The Saints should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Saints are averaging 21.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank eighth, giving up 19.8 points per contest. In terms of total yards, the Falcons rank 15th in the NFL (335.3 total yards per game) and eighth defensively (308.8 total yards allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Saints vs Falcons on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Saints by 1.5) Toss Up (41.5) Saints 21, Falcons 20

Place your bets on the Saints-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saints Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 55.6%.

New Orleans has a record of just 2-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in nine opportunities).

New Orleans games have gone over the point total three out of 10 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 41.5 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for Saints games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 48.8% chance to win.

Atlanta has covered just twice in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

In Atlanta's 10 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Games involving the Falcons this year have averaged 41 points per game, a 0.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saints vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 21.4 19.8 18.3 22.3 23.5 18.2 Atlanta 18.9 21.7 22.8 21.6 15 21.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.