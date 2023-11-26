The New Orleans Saints (5-5) visit a struggling Atlanta Falcons (4-6) squad on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (and best bets are available). The Falcons have lost three games in a row.

When is Saints vs. Falcons?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.5 points of each other).

The Saints have a 56.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Saints have gone 4-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 4-4 (50%).

This season, the Falcons have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.

Atlanta is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Atlanta (+2)



Atlanta (+2) The Saints have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-7-1).

New Orleans has 1-6-1 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

The Falcons have covered the spread only two times over 10 games with a set spread.

Atlanta is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (41.5)



Under (41.5) New Orleans and Atlanta combine to average 1.2 less points per game than the total of 41.5 set for this matchup (including the postseason).

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 41.5 points per game, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

The Saints have hit the over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).

Four of the Falcons' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 55.4 2 43.6 1

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 9 193.3 6 16.7 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.