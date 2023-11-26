Ravens vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for this matchup.
The betting trends and insights for the Ravens can be found below before they face the Chargers. The Chargers' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Ravens.
Ravens vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baltimore Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ravens (-3.5)
|48.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Ravens (-3.5)
|47.5
|-196
|+164
Other Week 12 Odds
Baltimore vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: NBC
Ravens vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- Baltimore is 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- As 3.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are 4-4 against the spread.
- The teams have hit the over in five of Baltimore's 11 games with a set total.
- Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.
- This season, three of Los Angeles' 10 games have gone over the point total.
Ravens Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Gus Edwards
|-
|-
|48.5 (-118)
|-
|4.5 (-115)
|-
|Zay Flowers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|63.5 (-115)
|-
|Lamar Jackson
|230.5 (-115)
|-
|44.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|-
|48.5 (-118)
|-
|30.5 (-111)
|-
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|87.5 (-115)
|-
|Justin Herbert
|252.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
