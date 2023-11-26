Sunday's contest that pits the New Orleans Privateers (2-3) against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) at Farris Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Orleans, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:45 PM on November 26.

The matchup has no set line.

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 77, Central Arkansas 71

Spread & Total Prediction for New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: New Orleans (-5.7)

New Orleans (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Central Arkansas has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while New Orleans is 2-1-0. The Bears are 2-4-0 and the Privateers are 1-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers' +34 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 75.8 per contest (283rd in college basketball).

The 34.2 rebounds per game New Orleans accumulates rank 149th in the nation, 4.6 fewer than the 38.8 its opponents collect.

New Orleans knocks down 5.0 three-pointers per game (331st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.8 on average.

New Orleans wins the turnover battle by 5.8 per game, committing 12.0 (179th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.8.

