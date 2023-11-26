New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) will aim to end a three-game losing run when they visit the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) at 3:45 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Bears have lost five games straight.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas matchup in this article.
New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Central Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Orleans (-4.5)
|154.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|New Orleans (-4.5)
|154.5
|-192
|+154
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends
- New Orleans has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
- Privateers games have gone over the point total once this season.
- Central Arkansas has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- So far this year, two of the Bears games have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.