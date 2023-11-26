The Richmond Spiders (5-1) will look to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Knapp Center. This contest is at 12:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Techsters' 69.0 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 55.5 the Spiders allow.
  • Louisiana Tech has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 55.5 points.
  • Richmond's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 69.0 points.
  • The Spiders score 77.5 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 64.4 the Lady Techsters give up.
  • Richmond has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 64.4 points.
  • Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 77.5 points.
  • This season the Spiders are shooting 47.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Lady Techsters concede.
  • The Lady Techsters' 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Spiders have given up.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

  • Salma Bates: 11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
  • Silvia Nativi: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
  • Anna Larr Roberson: 11.4 PTS, 53.3 FG%
  • Robyn Lee: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%
  • Jianna Morris: 6.8 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Texas L 96-44 Moody Center
11/24/2023 @ Drake L 77-66 Knapp Center
11/25/2023 Maine L 60-54 Knapp Center
11/26/2023 Richmond - Knapp Center
11/29/2023 UL Monroe - Thomas Assembly Center
12/3/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.