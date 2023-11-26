Derek Carr vs. Desmond Ridder in Week 12: Saints vs. Falcons Preview, Stats
Which side has the advantage at quarterback when Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) match up with Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, read on.
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
Derek Carr vs. Desmond Ridder Matchup
|Derek Carr
|2023 Stats
|Desmond Ridder
|10
|Games Played
|9
|65.9%
|Completion %
|65.4%
|2,231 (223.1)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,740 (193.3)
|10
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Interceptions
|6
|33 (3.3)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|150 (16.7)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|4
Falcons Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Falcons are 16th in the NFL in points allowed (21.7 per game) and seventh in total yards allowed (308.8 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Atlanta ranks ninth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,004 (200.4 per game) and 10th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).
- Against the run, the Falcons are midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 13th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,084 (108.4 per game).
- Defensively, Atlanta ranks fourth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 34.4%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks sixth at 44.8%.
Saints Defensive Stats
- This season, the Falcons have been midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21.7 per game), ranking 16th in the NFL.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Atlanta ranks ninth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,004 (200.4 per game) and 10th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).
- Against the run, the Falcons have given up 1,084 total rushing yards (13th in NFL) and rank eighth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.9).
- Defensively, Atlanta ranks sixth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 44.8%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is fourth (34.4%).
