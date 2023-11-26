The New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will face the Atlanta Falcons' defense and Jessie Bates III in Week 12 action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Saints receivers' matchup versus the Falcons secondary.

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 83.7 8.4 26 88 9.13

Chris Olave vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave's team-leading 657 yards as a receiver have come on 56 catches (out of 94 targets) with three touchdowns.

In the air, New Orleans is 12th in passing yards in the league with 2,374, or 237.4 per game.

The Saints' scoring average on offense ranks 20th in the league, at 21.4 points per game.

New Orleans is passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 38.2 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Saints are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 48 total red-zone pass attempts (46.2% red-zone pass rate).

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 73 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Atlanta's D has been on top of its game, with 2,004 passing yards allowed this year (eighth-fewest in NFL).

So far this year, the Falcons are surrendering 21.7 points per game (15th in NFL) and 308.8 total yards per game (seventh).

Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Atlanta this season.

14 players have caught a touchdown against the Falcons this season.

Chris Olave vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 94 34 Def. Targets Receptions 56 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.7 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 657 73 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.7 7.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 208 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

