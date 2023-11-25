With seven games on the Sun Belt Week 13 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks Troy (-16.5) against Southern Miss is the best spread bet, while the Troy vs. Southern Miss matchup is the best over/under to bet on. See more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 13 Sun Belt Spread Bets

Pick: Troy -16.5 vs. Southern Miss

Matchup: Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 24.6 points

Troy by 24.6 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Appalachian State -8.5 vs. Georgia Southern

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Georgia Southern Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers Projected Favorite & Spread: Appalachian State by 13.5 points

Appalachian State by 13.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: South Alabama -5.5 vs. Texas State

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats

South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats Projected Favorite & Spread: South Alabama by 9.2 points

South Alabama by 9.2 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 13 Sun Belt Total Bets

Over 47.5 - Troy vs. Southern Miss

Matchup: Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles Projected Total: 51.4 points

51.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Over 53.5 - Arkansas State vs. Marshall

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves at Marshall Thundering Herd

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Marshall Thundering Herd Projected Total: 56.8 points

56.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 58.5 - South Alabama vs. Texas State

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats

South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats Projected Total: 55.9 points

55.9 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 13 Sun Belt Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G James Madison 10-1 (6-1 Sun Belt) 33.3 / 18.9 425.6 / 330.5 Troy 9-2 (6-1 Sun Belt) 29.2 / 16.6 422.4 / 301.5 Appalachian State 7-4 (5-2 Sun Belt) 34.0 / 26.6 450.0 / 385.2 Coastal Carolina 7-4 (5-2 Sun Belt) 29.3 / 21.8 431.5 / 370.8 Old Dominion 5-6 (4-3 Sun Belt) 22.7 / 26.5 354.2 / 394.0 Arkansas State 6-5 (4-3 Sun Belt) 28.4 / 30.8 381.9 / 441.2 South Alabama 6-5 (4-3 Sun Belt) 29.7 / 19.2 420.3 / 312.5 Georgia Southern 6-5 (3-4 Sun Belt) 31.3 / 27.3 428.0 / 387.7 Georgia State 6-5 (3-4 Sun Belt) 25.9 / 31.3 379.5 / 442.7 Texas State 6-5 (3-4 Sun Belt) 34.5 / 32.9 462.1 / 408.7 Marshall 5-6 (2-5 Sun Belt) 22.2 / 28.8 345.7 / 383.0 Louisiana 5-6 (2-5 Sun Belt) 30.5 / 28.8 399.3 / 385.4 Southern Miss 3-8 (2-5 Sun Belt) 23.7 / 35.8 359.4 / 411.2 UL Monroe 2-9 (0-7 Sun Belt) 17.0 / 33.4 328.6 / 444.5

