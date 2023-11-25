Oddsmakers heavily favor the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-6) when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-9) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Cajun Field. Louisiana is favored by 12.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 53.5 points.

Louisiana is putting up 30.5 points per game on offense (46th in the FBS), and ranks 96th defensively with 28.8 points allowed per game. UL Monroe has not been getting things done defensively, ranking seventh-worst with 444.5 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, compiling 328.6 total yards per contest (106th-ranked).

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPN+

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana -12.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -500 +375

UL Monroe Recent Performance

The Warhawks are struggling of late on both sides of the ball -- accumulating 275.7 yards per game in their past three games (-108-worst in college football), and conceding 429.3 per game (19th-worst).

The Warhawks are scoring 8 points per game in their past three games (-125-worst in college football), and allowing 34.7 per game (-83-worst).

UL Monroe is -63-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (165.3), and -104-worst in passing yards allowed (291).

The Warhawks are gaining 110.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-66-worst in college football), and conceding 138.3 per game (24th-worst).

The Warhawks have covered the spread once, and are 0-3 overall, in their past three games.

In its past three games, UL Monroe has hit the over once.

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe's ATS record is 5-5-0 this year.

The Warhawks have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of UL Monroe's 10 games with a set total.

This season, UL Monroe has been the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

UL Monroe has been at least a +375 moneyline underdog six times this season, but lost all of those games.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has recored 1,181 passing yards, or 107.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.8% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 22.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Hunter Smith has rushed for 497 yards on 90 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Isaiah Woullard has piled up 93 carries and totaled 426 yards with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell's 550 receiving yards (50 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 47 catches on 80 targets with seven touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has 23 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 397 yards (36.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Devaughn Mortimer's 15 grabs (on 25 targets) have netted him 291 yards (26.5 ypg).

Adin Huntington has 6.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has eight TFL and 40 tackles.

UL Monroe's tackle leader, Michael Batton, has 53 tackles and 0.5 sacks this year.

David Godsey has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 22 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

