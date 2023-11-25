Sun Belt teams will take the court across three games on Saturday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Samford Bulldogs squaring off against the Southern Miss Eagles at Reed Green Coliseum.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV South Alabama Jaguars at Denver Pioneers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Detroit Mercy Titans at Georgia Southern Eagles 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Samford Bulldogs at Southern Miss Eagles 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!