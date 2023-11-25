The Southern Jaguars (1-4) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Southern vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Southern Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Beacons have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Southern is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons sit at 126th.
  • The Jaguars score only 4.0 more points per game (71.8) than the Beacons give up to opponents (67.8).
  • Southern has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Southern averaged 17.1 more points per game at home (82.5) than away (65.4).
  • At home, the Jaguars conceded 66.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.6).
  • At home, Southern drained 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Arizona L 97-59 McKale Center
11/17/2023 @ Western Illinois L 88-80 Western Hall
11/19/2023 @ Illinois L 88-60 State Farm Center
11/25/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/28/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/3/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

