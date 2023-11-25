Our projection model predicts the Grambling Tigers will beat the Southern Jaguars on Saturday, November 25 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Caesars Superdome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern vs. Grambling Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-3.9) 46.5 Grambling 25, Southern 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

Jaguars games went over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, four of Tigers games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaguars vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Grambling 29.4 28.7 36.3 26 25.7 37 Southern 22.8 20.1 23.7 20.8 19.3 19.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.