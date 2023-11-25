The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) will try to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops.

SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

This season, the Lions have a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

The Lions are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 212th.

The 67.8 points per game the Lions record are just 0.1 more points than the Tigers allow (67.7).

When SE Louisiana scores more than 67.7 points, it is 1-1.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SE Louisiana posted 82.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.

The Lions allowed 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.2).

SE Louisiana averaged 8.4 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule