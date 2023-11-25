The New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Utah Jazz (4-11) on Saturday, November 25 at Delta Center, with tip-off at 9:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Pelicans won on Friday 116-106 against the Clippers. Zion Williamson's team-high 32 points paced the Pelicans in the victory.

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG CJ McCollum SG Out Lung 21.7 4.8 5.7 Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler: Questionable (Elbow), Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Hamstring)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -1.5 232.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.