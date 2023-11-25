Based on our computer model, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will defeat the BYU Cougars when the two teams match up at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma State (-16.5) Under (56.5) Oklahoma State 36, BYU 18

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

The Cowboys have seven wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have seen five of its 10 games hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 3.4 higher than the average total in Oklahoma State games this season.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 14.8% chance to win.

The Cougars have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

BYU is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season.

The Cougars have hit the over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

The average point total for the BYU this year is 6.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Cowboys vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma State 29.3 26.7 29.0 22.7 29.6 31.6 BYU 22.1 28.9 25.7 22.2 17.8 37.0

