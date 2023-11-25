The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) clash in The Game. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Michigan vs. Ohio State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 24, Ohio State 21

Michigan 24, Ohio State 21 Michigan has been the moneyline favorite a total of 10 times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Wolverines have played 10 times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Ohio State has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Buckeyes have played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio State (+3.5)



Ohio State (+3.5) In 10 Michigan games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Wolverines have been favored by 3.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 5-5 ATS in those games.

In Ohio State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46.5)



Under (46.5) Michigan and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points six times this season.

There have been three Ohio State games that have ended with a combined score over 46.5 points this season.

The over/under for the game of 46.5 is 25.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Michigan (38.3 points per game) and Ohio State (33.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.2 52.7 45.6 Implied Total AVG 38 44.4 31.6 ATS Record 5-5-0 1-4-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 2-3-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 5-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.9 54.2 53.5 Implied Total AVG 38.2 40.3 35 ATS Record 6-3-1 5-1-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 1-9-0 1-5-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

