The LSU Tigers (6-1) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The game airs on FloHoops.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

LSU vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 98.0 points per game are 39.4 more points than the 58.6 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 58.6 points, LSU is 6-1.

Virginia is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.0 points.

The Cavaliers average 13.5 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers allow (62.1).

Virginia is 4-1 when scoring more than 62.1 points.

LSU is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 75.6 points.

This season the Cavaliers are shooting 37.5% from the field, only 1% higher than Tigers concede.

The Tigers shoot 52.2% from the field, 19.3% higher than the Cavaliers allow.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 15.4 PTS, 4.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

15.4 PTS, 4.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Mikaylah Williams: 19.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 59.4 3PT% (19-for-32)

19.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 59.4 3PT% (19-for-32) Hailey Van Lith: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

13.0 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Flau'jae Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 62.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 62.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66.0 FG%

