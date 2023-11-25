The No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) will test their sixth-ranked running game against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4), who have the No. 86 rush defense in the nation, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tigers are favored by 10.5 points in the outing. The point total for the outing is set at 66.5.

LSU has the 106th-ranked defense this season (410.9 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with a tally of 562.3 yards per game. Texas A&M's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 21st-best in the FBS with 34.5 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 19.5 points per game, which ranks 26th.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

LSU vs Texas A&M Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -10.5 -110 -110 66.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

LSU Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Tigers rank 13th-worst in total offense (587 yards per game) and 11th-worst in total defense (453.3 yards per game allowed).

From an offensive standpoint, the Tigers have been top-25 over the last three contests with 45.3 points per game (fifth-best). They haven't fared as well on the other side of the ball, with 30.3 points allowed per game (-49-worst) over that period.

Over the last three contests, LSU has a top-25 pass offense, ranking sixth-best with 352.3 passing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well on defense, as it has given up 249 passing yards per game (-62-worst) over the previous three tilts.

From an offensive perspective, the Tigers have been a top-25 rushing unit over the last three contests with 234.7 rushing yards per game (24th-best). They haven't fared as well on defense, with 204.3 rushing yards allowed per game (-81-worst) over that period.

The Tigers have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, LSU has hit the over twice.

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU has posted a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, the Tigers have an ATS record of 4-1.

LSU has hit the over in nine of its 10 games with a set total (90%).

LSU has won seven of the nine games it was the moneyline favorite this season (77.8%).

LSU has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter and won every time.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 3,578 yards, completing 72.6% of his passes and recording 36 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 1,014 yards (92.2 ypg) on 124 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has collected 635 yards on 113 attempts, scoring six times.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 1,424 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 80 catches (out of 115 targets) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put up a 1,021-yard season so far with 14 touchdowns, reeling in 55 passes on 70 targets.

Kyren Lacy has racked up 23 grabs for 449 yards, an average of 40.8 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Harold Perkins has five sacks to pace the team, and also has nine TFL, 54 tackles, and one interception.

Greg Penn III, LSU's top tackler, has 59 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception this year.

Andre Sam has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 54 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

