LSU vs. Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the LSU Tigers (6-1) and the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) at John Gray Gymnasium has a projected final score of 75-72 based on our computer prediction, with LSU taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on November 25.
The Tigers enter this matchup following a 99-65 victory against Niagara on Friday.
LSU vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
LSU vs. Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 75, Virginia 72
Other SEC Predictions
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers notched their best win of the season on November 14, when they defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes, who rank No. 151 in our computer rankings, 109-79.
- Based on the RPI, the Cavaliers have one win over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
- LSU has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.
LSU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 151) on November 14
- 73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 200) on November 17
- 99-65 over Niagara (No. 254) on November 24
- 109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 267) on November 12
- 112-55 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 318) on November 9
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 15.4 PTS, 4.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Mikaylah Williams: 19.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 59.4 3PT% (19-for-32)
- Hailey Van Lith: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 62.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66.0 FG%
LSU Performance Insights
- The Tigers outscore opponents by 35.9 points per game (posting 98.0 points per game, fourth in college basketball, and allowing 62.1 per outing, 154th in college basketball) and have a +251 scoring differential.
