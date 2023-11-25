SEC foes will clash when the No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) meet the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is LSU vs. Texas A&M?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: LSU 37, Texas A&M 27

LSU 37, Texas A&M 27 LSU has put together a 7-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 77.8% of those games).

The Tigers have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter and won them all.

Texas A&M has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Aggies have played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and won that game.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+12.5)



Texas A&M (+12.5) LSU has played 10 games, posting six wins against the spread.

So far in 2023, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by a 12.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Texas A&M owns a record of 5-5-1 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (66.5)



Under (66.5) Six of LSU's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 66.5 points.

There have been just two games featuring Texas A&M this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 66.5.

The total for the matchup of 66.5 is 14.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for LSU (46.8 points per game) and Texas A&M (34.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62 63.3 60.6 Implied Total AVG 37.7 42.8 32.6 ATS Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-1-0 4-1-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 5-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 49.6 52.5 Implied Total AVG 33.6 36.7 28.3 ATS Record 5-5-1 4-3-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-4-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 5-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

