How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. Maine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (3-2) take on the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knapp Center. It starts at 12:30 PM ET.
Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech vs. Maine Scoring Comparison
- The Black Bears put up 8.3 fewer points per game (57.2) than the Lady Techsters allow their opponents to score (65.5).
- Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.2 points.
- The Lady Techsters score 72.8 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 58.2 the Black Bears allow.
- Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when scoring more than 58.2 points.
- Maine has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
- This year the Lady Techsters are shooting 43.5% from the field, 5.1% higher than the Black Bears concede.
- The Black Bears make 37.3% of their shots from the field, 4.5% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Louisiana College
|W 88-52
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Texas
|L 96-44
|Moody Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Drake
|L 77-66
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|Maine
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
