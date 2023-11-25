SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we roll into Week 13 of the college football season, there are two games involving teams from the SoCon on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
