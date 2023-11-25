With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason schedule includes 10 games that feature teams from the MVFC. To make sure you catch all of the action, see the piece below for info on how to watch.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Sacramento State Hornets at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) North Dakota State Bison at Montana Grizzlies 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

