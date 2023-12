With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason schedule includes six games that feature teams from the CAA. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, see the article below for info on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lafayette Leopards at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Montana Grizzlies 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!