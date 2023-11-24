Tulane vs. UTSA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
AAC play features the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) squaring off against the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are favored by 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. UTSA matchup in this article.
Tulane vs. UTSA Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Tulane vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|UTSA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-3)
|52.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-3)
|51.5
|-154
|+128
Tulane vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Tulane has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Green Wave have covered the spread four times this season (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- UTSA has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this year.
- The Roadrunners have been an underdog by 3 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Tulane 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
