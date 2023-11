There are nine games featuring an SEC team on Friday in college basketball action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Louisville Cardinals vs. Alabama Crimson Tide 12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kentucky Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes 1:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN3 (Live stream on ESPN+) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at South Carolina Gamecocks 1:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 SEC Network+ LSU Tigers vs. Niagara Purple Eagles 1:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops Wisconsin Badgers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 2:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Iowa State Cyclones vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 4:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Winthrop Eagles vs. Texas A&M Aggies 5:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Clemson Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs. Missouri Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 -

Follow SEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!