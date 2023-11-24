Two sliding teams square off when the SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) visit the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Lions will aim to a three-game losing run against the Broncos, who have lost four straight.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SE Louisiana Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM SE Louisiana (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SE Louisiana (-3.5) 142.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

SE Louisiana compiled a 14-12-0 ATS record last year.

Lions games hit the over 18 out of 26 times last season.

Western Michigan covered nine times in 27 matchups with a spread last year.

Broncos games hit the over 14 out of 27 times last season.

