How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Two struggling squads meet when the SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) visit the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Lions will aim to halt a three-game losing run versus the Broncos, losers of four in a row.
SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- LIU vs Texas A&M-CC (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Nicholls State vs Mississippi State (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
SE Louisiana Stats Insights
- Last season, the Lions had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents made.
- SE Louisiana had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Lions were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncos ranked 79th.
- Last year, the Lions averaged just 3.6 more points per game (77.6) than the Broncos allowed (74).
- SE Louisiana had a 16-3 record last season when putting up more than 74 points.
SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively SE Louisiana performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game on the road.
- The Lions ceded 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.2).
- SE Louisiana averaged 8.4 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 86-71
|Neville Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ BYU
|L 105-48
|Marriott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|L 65-63
|Leavey Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|-
|University Center (LA)
|12/1/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
