The Los Angeles Clippers (6-7) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-7) on November 24, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45.0% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans is 7-5 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The Pelicans' 113.5 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 109.1 the Clippers give up to opponents.

New Orleans is 7-3 when it scores more than 109.1 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans put up 116.4 points per game, 8.6 more than away (107.8). On defense they concede 113.8 points per game at home, 0.2 less than on the road (114.0).

The Pelicans pick up 7.1 more assists per game at home (27.9) than away (20.8).

Pelicans Injuries