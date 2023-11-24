The Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Nicholls State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)

Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Latrell Jones: 15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)

Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 9th 61 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 24th 35.3 Rebounds 30.8 241st 4th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 344th 5.2 3pt Made 7.7 134th 95th 14.2 Assists 13.9 109th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.