Naji Marshall and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 117-112 win over the Kings, Marshall totaled 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Marshall's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Naji Marshall Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 8.5 11.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 Assists -- 2.3 PRA -- 17.5 PR -- 15.2 3PM 0.5 1.7



Naji Marshall Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Marshall has made 3.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 3.5% of his team's total makes.

Marshall is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.0 possessions per contest.

The Clippers give up 109.1 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Clippers concede 43.7 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked ninth in the NBA, allowing 24.8 per game.

Conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Naji Marshall vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/1/2023 13 3 3 2 0 0 0 3/25/2023 22 8 3 2 1 0 0 10/30/2022 39 17 6 4 3 0 2

