The LSU Tigers (3-2) go up against the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

LSU vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Ospreys allow to opponents.
  • LSU is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Ospreys are the 223rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 193rd.
  • The Tigers record 78.2 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.8 the Ospreys allow.
  • LSU has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively LSU performed better in home games last year, putting up 69.3 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers surrendered 69.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 76.2.
  • Looking at three-pointers, LSU performed better at home last season, sinking 7.6 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Dayton L 70-67 TD Arena
11/17/2023 North Texas W 66-62 TD Arena
11/19/2023 Wake Forest W 86-80 TD Arena
11/24/2023 North Florida - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/28/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
12/1/2023 SE Louisiana - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.