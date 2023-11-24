The Drake Bulldogs (3-1) play the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Drake 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters averaged only 0.9 fewer points per game last year (65.1) than the Bulldogs gave up (66).

When Louisiana Tech gave up fewer than 79.2 points last season, it went 19-11.

Last year, the 79.2 points per game the Bulldogs put up were 18 more points than the Lady Techsters gave up (61.2).

Drake went 19-6 last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.

The Bulldogs shot 51.1% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 47% the Lady Techsters allowed to opponents.

The Lady Techsters' 36.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (41%).

Louisiana Tech Schedule