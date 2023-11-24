Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars will play on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Fancy a wager on Pavelski? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Pavelski has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 16:23 on the ice per game.

Pavelski has a goal in eight games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Pavelski has a point in 13 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Pavelski has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Pavelski hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 64 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 18 Games 4 18 Points 8 8 Goals 3 10 Assists 5

