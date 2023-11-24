The Grambling Tigers (2-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Troy Trojans (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 142.5.

Grambling vs. Troy Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Troy -10.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Grambling and its opponents have combined to score more than 142.5 points twice this season.

Grambling's games this year have had a 151.7-point total on average, 9.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Grambling has not covered the spread in a game yet this season in four opportunities.

Grambling was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Tigers have been at least a +450 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Grambling has an 18.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Grambling vs. Troy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Troy 3 100% 87.8 158.8 70.0 150.7 141.5 Grambling 2 50% 71.0 158.8 80.7 150.7 136.8

Additional Grambling Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up an average of 71.0 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 70.0 the Trojans allow to opponents.

Grambling vs. Troy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Troy 1-2-0 0-0 3-0-0 Grambling 0-4-0 0-2 2-2-0

Grambling vs. Troy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Troy Grambling 11-3 Home Record 11-1 7-8 Away Record 9-6 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

