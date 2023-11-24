When the Dallas Stars face off against the Calgary Flames on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Flames this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Dadonov averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 64 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:47 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:28 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:51 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:13 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

