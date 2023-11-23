How to Watch Villanova vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Villanova Wildcats (4-1) will host the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Villanova vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
- Villanova is 4-0 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 47th.
- The Wildcats score 12.6 more points per game (77.4) than the Tar Heels give up (64.8).
- When Villanova puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 3-1.
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels shot at a 43.4% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
- North Carolina compiled a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot over 43.7% from the field.
- The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 341st.
- The Tar Heels put up an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allowed.
- North Carolina had a 13-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Villanova posted 3.8 more points per game (70.4) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).
- When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 3.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than on the road (68.6).
- In home games, Villanova sunk 0.8 more threes per game (8.4) than away from home (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to away from home (30.9%).
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 70.2.
- The Tar Heels gave up fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
- At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32%) than on the road (29.3%).
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|L 76-72
|Palestra
|11/17/2023
|Maryland
|W 57-40
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 85-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Lehigh
|W 90-68
|Dean Smith Center
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
