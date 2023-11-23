The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) hit the court against the California Golden Bears (2-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET on CBS Sports Network. The over/under is set at 155.5 in the matchup.

Tulane vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -5.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Of Tulane's 29 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 155.5 points 16 times.

Tulane's outings last season had an average of 157.1 points, 1.6 more than this game's over/under.

Tulane went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

Tulane won 71.4% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (15-6).

The Green Wave had a 10-4 record last year (winning 71.4% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Tulane has a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tulane vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 155.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 155.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 16 55.2% 79.9 138.2 77.2 147.3 150.7 Cal 4 13.3% 58.3 138.2 70.1 147.3 128.7

Additional Tulane Insights & Trends

Last year, the 79.9 points per game the Green Wave averaged were 9.8 more points than the Golden Bears gave up (70.1).

Tulane went 12-10 against the spread and 19-4 overall last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Tulane vs. Cal Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 13-16-0 4-10 19-10-0 Cal 11-19-0 11-13 14-16-0

Tulane vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Cal 12-3 Home Record 3-14 5-4 Away Record 0-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-12-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

