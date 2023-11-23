The California Golden Bears (2-3) will face the Tulane Green Wave (3-1) at 12:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available via CBS Sports Network.

Tulane vs. Cal Game Information

Tulane Top Players (2022-23)

Cal Players to Watch

Tulane vs. Cal Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Rank Cal AVG Tulane AVG Tulane Rank 362nd 58.3 Points Scored 79.9 19th 177th 70.1 Points Allowed 77.2 340th 351st 27.7 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 5 363rd 352nd 4.9 3pt Made 7.8 125th 358th 9.6 Assists 15.7 24th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11 99th

