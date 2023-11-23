Thursday's contest between the Tulane Green Wave (3-1) and the California Golden Bears (2-3) at JSerra Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-70, heavily favoring Tulane to secure the victory. Game time is at 12:30 AM ET on November 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Tulane vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Tulane vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 82, Cal 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-11.5)

Tulane (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

Tulane Performance Insights

Although Tulane gave up 77.2 points per game (19th-worst in college basketball) on defense last season, its offense was excellent, as it ranked 19th-best in college basketball by putting up 79.9 points per game.

The Green Wave, who ranked 283rd in college basketball with 29.9 boards per game, allowed 37.4 rebounds per contest, which was -2-worst in the nation.

Tulane was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it collected 15.7 per game (24th-best in college basketball).

The Green Wave committed 11 turnovers per game (99th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 14 turnovers per contest (44th-ranked).

With 7.8 treys per game, the Green Wave ranked 125th in the nation. They owned a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 199th in college basketball.

Tulane ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in three-pointers allowed per game with 9.5 (third-worst), and it ranked 295th in college basketball with a 35.7% three-point percentage allowed to opponents.

Tulane attempted 37.4 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 61.9% of the shots it attempted (and 72% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23 three-pointers per contest, which were 38.1% of its shots (and 28% of the team's buckets).

