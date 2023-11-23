How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Oklahoma vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Memphis vs Arkansas (TBA ET | January 1)
- Michigan State vs Arizona (TBA ET | January 1)
- North Carolina vs Villanova (TBA ET | January 1)
Oklahoma Stats Insights
- The Sooners made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Oklahoma had an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Sooners were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes ranked 65th.
- Last year, the Sooners put up 67.7 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.
- When Oklahoma put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 6-3.
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.
- Last season, Iowa had a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.2% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Sooners finished 341st.
- The Hawkeyes scored an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.
- When Iowa gave up fewer than 67.7 points last season, it went 8-3.
Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oklahoma put up 69.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.0 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Sooners gave up 64.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 75.8.
- In home games, Oklahoma averaged 0.1 more threes per game (7.0) than in away games (6.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
- At home, the Hawkeyes gave up 76.0 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.0.
- Iowa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.0 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).
Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 82-43
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/14/2023
|Texas State
|W 93-54
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/17/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 90-66
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/30/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/5/2023
|Providence
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 88-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
