The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) take on the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Virginia is 4-0 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 268th.

The Cavaliers put up only 2.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Mountaineers allow (64.8).

Virginia is 3-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

Last season, West Virginia had a 17-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 297th.

The Mountaineers put up an average of 76.0 points per game last year, 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.

When West Virginia allowed fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 11-1.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia put up 68.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged in road games (65.7).

Defensively the Cavaliers were better in home games last year, surrendering 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 when playing on the road.

Virginia drained 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 38.2%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.

The Mountaineers gave up fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than away (74.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, West Virginia drained fewer triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule