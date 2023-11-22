Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Terrebonne Parish Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Terrebonne High School at Pearl River High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Pearl River, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.