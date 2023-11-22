Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Golden Knights on November 22, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, William Karlsson and others are listed when the Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Stars vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has scored 17 points in 17 games (eight goals and nine assists).
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Roope Hintz is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 16 games, with seven goals and nine assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
Matt Duchene Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Matt Duchene's season total of 15 points has come from six goals and nine assists.
Duchene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Karlsson has scored nine goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 11 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Vegas offense with 20 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 20%.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|9
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|1
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)
Jack Eichel has totaled 19 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has seven goals and 12 assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|5
