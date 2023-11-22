The New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) have four players on the injury report, including CJ McCollum, for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (8-5) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, November 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans will look for another victory over the Kings following a 129-93 win on Monday. Brandon Ingram led the way with a team-leading 31 points in the win for the Pelicans, while Harrison Barnes notched 16 points in the loss for the Kings.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG CJ McCollum SG Out Lung 18.0 3.5 6.5 Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee Larry Nance Jr. PF Questionable Rib 1.0 7.0 0.0 Matt Ryan SF Questionable Calf 6.0 2.0 2.0

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles: Questionable (Calf), Alex Len: Questionable (Ankle), Keon Ellis: Questionable (Ankle), Aleksandar Vezenkov: Questionable (Thumb)

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

