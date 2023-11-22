How to Watch McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys' 52.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
- McNeese is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 178th.
- The Cowboys' 82.7 points per game are 22.7 more points than the 60.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 60.0 points, McNeese is 4-1.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- McNeese scored more points at home (74.3 per game) than away (64.3) last season.
- At home, the Cowboys gave up 74.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.4).
- At home, McNeese made 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (7.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.8%) than away (33.0%).
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|LeTourneau
|W 81-49
|The Legacy Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|L 76-74
|Ramsey Center
|11/21/2023
|Texas State
|W 59-48
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/2/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|The Legacy Center
