The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% lower than the 47% of shots the Cowboys' opponents made.

In games Louisiana Tech shot better than 47% from the field, it went 9-2 overall.

The Bulldogs were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys ranked 163rd.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 72.2 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cowboys allowed.

Louisiana Tech went 11-3 last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech posted 75.8 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.

The Bulldogs gave up 68.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.9 in away games.

Louisiana Tech averaged 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.7, 35.1%).

