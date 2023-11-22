How to Watch Louisiana vs. Long Beach State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.
Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Beach have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Louisiana has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 273rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beach rank 228th.
- The 82.0 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns average are 5.0 more points than the Beach give up (77.0).
- Louisiana has a 1-2 record when scoring more than 77.0 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisiana averaged 85.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.8 points per contest.
- The Ragin' Cajuns ceded 67.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.9 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Louisiana performed better in home games last year, draining 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Louisiana College
|W 107-56
|Cajundome
|11/20/2023
|Wright State
|L 91-85
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Buffalo
|W 68-60
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/27/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|-
|Cajundome
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
