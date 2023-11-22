The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Beach have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Louisiana has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 273rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beach rank 228th.

The 82.0 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns average are 5.0 more points than the Beach give up (77.0).

Louisiana has a 1-2 record when scoring more than 77.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana averaged 85.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.8 points per contest.

The Ragin' Cajuns ceded 67.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.9 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Louisiana performed better in home games last year, draining 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule